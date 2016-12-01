Ashley Fletcher shares "unbelievable" feeling after first West Ham goal in Manchester United defeat

West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher, has shared his "unbelievable" feeling to score his first goal for the Hammers, in their 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

First of many

Fletcher moved from Old Trafford to the London Stadium this summer, and has performed well so far in the claret and Blue. Slaven Bilic's side headed back to Old Trafford after Sunday's draw, but were 1-0 down after two minutes after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's effort.

Fletcher notched his first goal as he brought the scores level close to the end of the first period, and despite further goals from Anthony Martial and Ibrahimovic, the 21-year-old shared his delight at grabbing his first goal.

“We didn't start great in the first half and we didn't start great in the second half and that is what has killed us ultimately," Fletcher told whufc.com. "On a personal note it was unbelievable to get my first goal for West Ham at the Stretford End."

“It can only give me a lot of confidence getting my first goal for West Ham," he stated. "And I go into every game thinking I can score and now I have got my first one, hopefully many more will follow."

Getting a starting place

The Hammers are currently struggling in the forwards department, with Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri lacking form, and Andy Carroll lacking fitness.

They were also dealt the blow that they will be without Diafra Sakho for six weeks with injury, and Fletcher said that he is desperate to get a place in the starting XI ahead of Saturday's clash with Arsenal.

“I can sense the lads in the dressing room want to bounce straight back on Saturday," he said. "We have been playing well the last couple of weeks and we got a point at Old Trafford on Sunday which we fully deserved."

“It is just the little things which have let us down and we have to try and eradicate those errors and go again on Saturday," he stated. “This is a massive London derby and every game in the Premier League is a tough game, but we know we can give Arsenal a good game."

“I will be hoping to start again on Saturday," the youngster admitted. "The manager has got some tough decision as there is so much competition."

Fletcher added: "I think Andy will be back on Saturday so it will be fierce competition for places in the striking role."

West Ham United will take on Arsenal at London Stadium on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.