Thomas Wörle to extend his spell with Bayern Munich

Frauen-Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have extended with their title winning manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Having taken the reigns from his father in 2010, Thomas Wörle has been the most successful coach in Bayern München Frauen’s history, leading the Bavarians to back-to-back titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16 – the only league titles to Munich’s name since the advent of the FBL as it’s now known. Wörle has overseen great changes at Munich and has taken the team from strength to strength, luring some of the best footballers from across the world to Munich, a chance to play for Die Rotten too good a chance to turn down.

Currently top of the Bundesliga table (one point ahead of Turbine Potsdam, although having played one less), the Bavarians are firing on all fronts, still kicking in the DFB-Pokal as well as setting up a quarter-final tie in the UWCL (in their best ever performance in Europe). Wörle’s current deal wasn’t due to run out until the end of the season but the club was keen to secure his signature before anyone else came knocking at the end of June, his new deal will add another two years to his tenure.

More trophies to come

Speaking on the extension, Bayern Frauen manager Karin Danner remained positive about the years to come, “convinced” that they have the right man for the job in Munich, his two titles “not the last” they’d be celebrating.

Wörle was equally as upbeat about extending his stay, lauding the facilities in Munich, glad that the women’s side of the main club had become a “significant part”, pleased to be able to work in a “professional environment”, his staff and co-workers a well of experience and knowledge. He spoke of being “motivated” by those around him and believes the team can continue to grow and “shape the development of women’s football”.