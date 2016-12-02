Sean Dyche insists Burnley must take the challenge on as they look to banish poor away record

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has acknowledged his side must improve their away form, and believes his side can do exactly that when they travel to the Potteries to take on Stoke City this weekend.

The Clarets have picked up just one point on the road this season as they struggle to replicate their form at Turf Moor, which has given them an encouraging platform to build from.

Dyche says he and his side are still getting to grips with life back in the top-flight away from home, claiming the club are "re-learning, re-evolving and getting used to the Premier League and delivering performances."

The Clarets chief frankly claimed his side are "definitely going to have to do something better away from home," which is in stark contrast to their home form, which "has been very good when you’re playing some of the clubs we have at home."

After losing their previous away game comprehensively against West Bromwich Albion, Dyche is keen to ensure that the 4-0 scoreline was a one-off, and that the Clarets can recover to deliver a better performance throughout the full 90 minutes.

'We have to be clear-minded'

He said Burnley’s aim is to "give our performance, and we haven’t really done that away from home," while acknowledging that there have "been pockets [of good play], there have been spells, but not over a full game and that’s one thing we have definitely got to take the challenge on."

Dyche will be the first to reflect fondly on his and the club’s last trip to the Bet365 Stadium which, coincidentally, saw Burnley end their winless run away from home during the 2014/15 Premier League season.

With the opportunity to do exactly the same on Saturday, Dyche recalled his men "got a good result there two years ago, and we had to fight for every inch of that one," before adding that Stoke "threw everything at us as the game wore on."

The former Watford manager admitted that "at home, we’ve dealt with the challenge pretty well; away, we haven’t done. Therefore, we have to be clear-minded about what we can do."