Liverpool looking to sell unfancied defender Mamadou Sakho in upcoming transfer window

Liverpool will look to try and offload out-of-favour centre-back Mamadou Sakho in the January transfer window.

The France international has had a tumultuous few months since last playing for the Reds back in April, but has no future under Jürgen Klopp.

The 4-0 Merseyside Derby win over Everton nine months ago was the 26-year-old's final game before a UEFA-enforced drugs ban.

Prior to a Premier League game against Newcastle United later in April, it was revealed that Sakho had tested positive for a fat-burning substance after a Europa League clash with Manchester United.

It took three months, but Sakho was eventually cleared of his doping charges by an independent UEFA body - though having missed the end of the season, including the final of the Europa League against Sevilla, and Euro 2016 in his homeland, due to his provisional ban.

Defender's strained relationship with manager to bring an end to Anfield career

Though he was given the all-clear to resume his career, and insisted he was "looking forward to getting back in the team and playing again", Sakho found himself embroiled in more disciplinary matters in pre-season.

After breaching club rules a number of times - including turning up late for the team's outbound flight and a team meal - on their tour of the United States, Klopp ordered that Sakho be sent home early.

He wasn't involved in any of pre-season, due to an Achilles issue as well as his dismissal for lack of respect, and was urged to go out on loan by his manager at the end of the summer transfer window in August.

Loan offers from West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City came in, but Sakho rejected both against his manager's suggestions and has since spent the entire season playing for the Under-23s.

The defender has failed to convince Klopp otherwise that he is worthy of a first-team return and will be moved on having fallen from grace since firmly establishing himself as a fans' favourite before his drugs ban.

Sakho's last act to effectively bring to an end his time at Liverpool was to take to Snapchat in the late hours of the night back in September, insisting that fans deserved to know the truth and he could not "accept the lie" after Klopp had stated he was lacking fitness to be in contention for the squad again.

Just days later, the manager warned his players of their activity on social media - declaring that working hard and doing your best is a rule for the entire squad and that he and Sakho "spoke together and that's it."

It is understood that the former Paris Saint-Germain captain has come to terms with the fact that he will not be able to salvage his time on Merseyside, despite his standing among many of the club's supporters.

Klopp: Sakho's situation has not changed

He hasn't been involved with Liverpool's senior squad since training with them at Melwood back in September and Klopp recently told journalists that "nothing has changed" in his situation.

"He [Sakho] is not in these plans for the first-team," he continued. "The first-team squad is here [at the training ground]. You know all this.

"Do you really think I would have said Sakho will not be sold in winter? Nothing has changed. Once again, this actual first-team squad in this dressing room. From this point of view, nobody will be sold."

Those comments came after Klopp declared in a media briefing that none of his first-team players were for sale in the January transfer market, ruling out any possible departure for striker Daniel Sturridge, who has struggled for regular minutes this term.

West Brom and Stoke could both return with permanent bids for the player, as Liverpool look to recoup as much as they can for the defender - who is still under contract at the club until 2020 after signing only a new five-year deal last September.

They paid £18 million to sign Sakho from PSG back in the summer of 2013, with the French giants reportedly keen to offload him also due to behavioural issues.

But they will be forced to take some hit on Sakho, who is on £75,000-a-week at Anfield after putting pen-to-paper on improved terms last year.