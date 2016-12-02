Carrick hails "frightening" Anthony Martial as French forward returns to form

Michael Carrick hailed Anthony Martial as frightening after starring in Manchester United's 4-1 victory against West Ham United at Old Trafford in the EFL cup quarter-final.

The French forward had struggled to recreate his sensational first campaign with United which seen him score the 17 goals. Before the game against the Hammers, Martial had only scored the two goals but he doubled that on Wednesday night after a sparkling performance throughout the game.

Martial frightens other teams, says Carrick

Martial, therefore, impressed everyone including Carrick, who believes the striker can start firing again for the Red Devils which would make them a very tough prospect to face.

Speaking after the game, Carrick said "the ability and attributes" that Martial has is "frightening at times" which makes him such a threat for anyone "when he is on fire" as when he plays well then United become a harder team to beat.

Carrick continued to say that against West Ham Martial "started the game terrifically well" and as the game went on he "grew" into it more as he managed to score two goals in the second half of the game.

He added that "it is great to see Martial playing like that" as other teams can't handle him when he is "fully confident and believing" in himself.

Plenty more to come from Martial

The midfielder believes that with more game time "there is plenty more to come from" Martial as he showed last year and if he does produce his best football then it is a "good sign for us" if the team want to start challenging for trophies this season.

The key now for Martial is to keep his form going into the Premier League as United enter a key moment of the season where they need to start climbling up the table starting with a very important game on Sunday against Everton at Goodison Park.

The question is though whether Jose Mourinho will do the right thing and keep the forward in the starting lineup as it will only give him more confidence the more games that he gets to play.