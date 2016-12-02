Manchester United are finally emerging from Ferguson's shadow, insists Michael Carrick

It's been three years now since Sir Alex Ferguson retired after having led Manchester United through a period of unparalleled success for 26 years resulting in an incredible 38 trophies won by United.

Ever since his retirement in 2013, things haven't gone so well for the Red Devils, their only major trophy coming in the form of last season's FA Cup. It's been a tumultuous time in the hot seat at Old Trafford with David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal having come and gone during the past three years, the latter winning the FA Cup with United.

Jose Mourinho's arrival was hailed by most people but some still had their reservations about the Portuguese's approach to games, and while everything hasn't gone according to Jose's plans, Carrick believes that United have finally looked like emerging from the shadows of Sir Alex's era and that the team now looks like it "is going places".

Carrick says change was never going to happen overnight

The past three years have been forgettable for United fans to say the least. The club has twice failed to qualify for the Champions league and now Mourinho seems to facing a tough time in delivering the good in league matches as the Red Devils have excelled in cup competitions so far.

Michael Carrick commented on the club's downturn in fortunes and reasoned that success was not going to happen "overnight" and that he did not think that the club were suddenly going to "move on so quickly" from Sir Alex's era.

He continued in saying, ""Sir Alex had been here so long. It doesn't happen overnight and everyone just forgets about it". Carrick believes that there have been "certain signs" that the team is "getting there".

United have been very inconsistent in the league so far this season, with performances being great but results not going their way in matches. As a result, United have dropped vital points due to the concerning amount of draws they've been a part of already this season.

Carrick accepts the fact that the team is "well away" in terms of the league, he also believes that "there are signs" and that the team feels "something is coming" in the future, only time will tell if what Carrick thinks is right or not.

He believes that if United are going to have any success, it would have to be "something to build on" and says that things cannot change instantly, "It is not something where you just flick a switch and everything is all right."

Carrick thinks United will be okay

Mourinho boldy claimed at the start of the season that his team were looking to compete on all fronts and that every competition is important to him.

United now sit eight points off the Champions league places as they go in to the weekend's clash at Goodison Park where Ronald Koeman's Everton will be hoping to add to United's misery and win some points off of the Red Devils while they're at it.

However, United vice-captain Carrick is confident that the club has the players and the talent to change their fortunes in the league. Carrick hails Jose Mourinho's track record and said that the manager has "done it" before, but acknowledges that it "takes time" to build a title-winning side.

The veteran Englishman believes that there is something to be learnt from and taken from United's performances of late but accepts that he can say it all he wants, the team "has to get results", something that United haven't been able to do on a consistent basis this season.

He continues, "If we can get results and momentum, that is the idea. There are a lot of positives from performances and individuals performances and team performances and for the rest of the season, I think we will be all right."

Carrick thinks it "hasn't quite happened" in the league for a "number of reasons", but he has faith that if the team keeps playing the way they have been, they "will be okay, but obviously we need to get winning games in the league as quickly as possible.", he added.

After another positive result in the league cup against West Ham United, the Red Devils will be hoping they can improve their league form come Sunday against Everton.