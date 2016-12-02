Sunderland need to get a good start to December against Leicester, states David Moyes

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has stated that he is hoping that the Black Cats can start December well with the visit of Premier League champions Leicester City.

On the way there

After a nightmare start to the campaign, the Wearsiders' form has been on the rise in the past few weeks.

They managed back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Hull City either side of the international break, and despite their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last week they still performed well.

They will welcome Claudio Ranieri's champions to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and Moyes said that he is hoping to start the festive season well with a win over the Foxes.

“We’re definitely getting there," Moyes told his pre-match press conference. "We scored three goals against Hull and looked hard to beat at Liverpool."

“Now it’s about getting it right at both ends by being good in an attacking sense," the coach stated. "While at the same time keeping teams out.”

“If we can pick up a couple of wins every month until the end of the season," the Scotsman stated. "Then we’ll have a great chance."

Moyes added: “Let’s hope we can get this one off to a good start by beating Leicester.”

Not looking good

Moyes' side have been unlucky with injuries in the current campaign, and it seems the bad streak has hit youngster Lynden Gooch.

The American was taken off during Monday's draw with Tottenham U23's, and Moyes stated that the injury will further assessed.

"Looks like Lynden has damaged a ligament in his ankle," he said. "He is seeing a specialist today and then will have a clearer outcome."

"Fabio has started to train," Moyes concluded. "Jan Kirchhoff has had some sickness this week but he'll be around the squad this weekend."

Sunderland AFC will take on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.