Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI vs Swansea City: Who does Pochettino pick to turn Spurs' for around?

On Saturday Tottenham Hotspur will face Swansea City at White Hart Lane. Spurs will be looking to regain there form ahead of the Christmas period in an attempt to climb their way back into the title race.

With only one win in their last six Premier League games, Mauricio Pochettino's men have a lot of work to do if they are to replicate their terrific form from last season. Does Pochettino need to a major tactical change or just a minor tweak to achieve this? Only time will tell.

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris - always a consistent performer in an unpredictable Spurs side. He hasn't kept a clean sheet since October, but he has not been helped by Spurs' poor defense in recent performances.

Defence

Kyle Walker - A standout performer this season for Pochettino with two assists and two man of the match performances registered so far this season. Arguably England's best right-back at the moment. Although a dangerous attacking threat, his defensive improvements should not be ignored.

Toby Alderweireld - How they have missed this man. Since picking up a knee injury that has kept him out for nine games, Spurs have only kept one clean sheet. With the Belgian available again, they could very well become a force to be reckoned with again.

Jan Vertonghen - Despite being at the heart of Spurs' defense during this surprisingly poor run of form, he should feel at home again with his national compatriot by his side (if Alderweireld does start). Having signed a new contract until 2019, Spurs fans will be looking for much of the quality that the Belgian defender has displayed over recent years.

Danny Rose - Many noticed that Spurs missed the presence of their ever-consistent left-back in the 2-1 defeat against Chelsea. He's back from suspension and fully expected to regain his place back from Ben Davies.

Midfield

Eric Dier - Having filled in for Alderweireld last weekend, Dier is expected to regain his natural position of defensive midfield if the Belgian returns to action. However, if he does not, don't be surprised to see the English international back in defence.

Moussa Dembele - Consistent as ever this season - impressing with his distribution this season - Dembele is just yet another one of Spurs' Belgian talents flourishing in the Premier League.

Dele Alli - Without a goal since early October and a string of poor performances to match, Pochettino may be thinking about dropping the talented youngster. Georges-Kévin N'Koudou or Harry Winkscould possibly feature instead. Alli should be thankful that Erik Lamela is out injured, otherwise he would be sitting on the bench this weekend.

Forwards

Christian Eriksen - After a spectacular goal against Chelsea the Dane should more than likely be one of the first on Pochettino's teamsheet this weekend. After a poor start to the season, he looks to have maybe hit a vein of form after following a terrific goal on international duty with his strike against the league leaders. He has played in every minute since Spurs' 2-1 away win at Middlesbrough.

Son Heung-Min - Following a strong start to the season, the winger struggled for consistent game time over the past month. Similarly to Alli, he could be dropped for recent poor performances, however if Pochettino is to field his strongest side Son should figure.

Harry Kane - Scored six in his last seven games in all competitions. Vincent Janssen has failed to capitalise on the chances he's been given to impress, therefore the Englishman should figure.