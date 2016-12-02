Jan Vertonghen becomes the latest Tottenham star to sign a contract extention

Jan Vertonghen has become the latest on a long list of Tottenham Hotspur stars that have signed contract extensions this season.

Coming just a day after striker Harry Kane put pen to paper on a bumper new deal, Vertonghen has extended his contract until the summer of 2019, a year longer than his previous one was set to run for.

Vertonghen has reportedly had a slight pay increase in his new deal, upping his wages to around £70,000 per week, and has joined the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Danny Rose, all who have signed new deals this season.

Vertonghen a crucial part of Spurs' set up

The defender has become an integral part of the Tottenham defence since signing from Ajax in 2012, and his partnership with fellow Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld is considered by many to be the best in the league.

His passionate playing style, defensive skill and ability to cover various positions have made him a fan favourite over the past four years, and the Tottenham faithful will be delighted at this news.

Defender very happy in North London

Vertonghen was himself delighted to sign the contract, telling Spurs' official website; "I’m very happy to be here, the future looks great and I’m very happy to be part of it."

The defender went on to add "it feels great to be a little part of the big part that is Tottenham," and that he "can’t imagine playing somewhere else at the moment.

"We have a great team with the technical staff, the medical staff, everyone around us, all great guys. It feels good to help Tottenham achieve the goals we want to achieve," rounded off the defender.