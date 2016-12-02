Roberto Pereyra deserves a lot of credit, says Troy Deeney

Watford captain Troy Deeney believes summer-signing Roberto Pereyra should be getting more plaudits after settling into life in England quickly.

The playmaker made his move to Premier League from Juventus on a five-year deal and has hit the ground running from the start.

Pereyra has brought some flair back into the Watford side under boss Walter Mazzarri, who struck gold when the Argentine agreed to come to Vicarage Road in the summer.

Pereyra deserves a lot of respect

Deeney compared his start to that of Manchester United’s record-signing Paul Pogba, and spoke about them coming from the same club, at roughly the same time and their starts to this season has been very different.

“You just look at Roberto’s attitude to it all,” he said in his Stoke City programme notes. “It’s not just the quality on the ball, it’s the covering back across the hard yards.

“People are talking about giving Paul Pogba time to settle back into the Premier League at Man United. Well Pereyra came from the same club at the same time, so for me he deserves a lot of respect for how he’s gone about settling in.”

Playmaker has hit the ground running

The former United youngster arrived back at Old Trafford in the summer, but Pereyra has, without a doubt, made the bigger impact between the two clubs.

Watford’s brilliant start to the season may be down to several factors, but sitting two points off United, and a European place, after 13 games isn’t to be snubbed at.

Pereyra has scored twice and has one assist, and compared to a difficult time in Italy last season, he has already made one more start now than he did in Turin.

Watford sporting director Luke Dowling told Calciomercato: “We are very happy with him. He is getting used to a very physical league. It was a great buy for us, we are satisfied.”