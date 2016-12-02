Slaven Bilic admits West Ham have a "massive task" ahead of Arsenal clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has stated that his side face a "massive task" on Saturday, when they welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium.

Always have a chance

It has been a so-so season for the Hammers, and are currently in the middle of a tough run of matches. Their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their last league match will have give them confidence after their 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. However a 4-1 defeat to Old Trafford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday wont have helped ahead of the Arsenal game and Liverpool next week, but Bilic believes that his side still have a chance to get some points.

"Of course when you draw at Manchester United it gives you something extra," Bilic told whufc.com. "After that game, we were very confident and wanted to build on that."

"Now tomorrow we have a massive task again at home," the Croatian admitted. "People are talking about four tough Premier League games in a row for us."

"We are at the halfway line and have a massive game against a team who is a title contender," he stated. "But we have a chance, like we showed against Spurs."

Ready to make an impact

The Hammers have been also struck with a host of injuries, with Diafra Sakho, Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio all the latest absentees. However Bilic will be boosted by the return of Andy Carroll, who hasn't played since August and the Croatian stated that he is ready to make an impact.

"He will be in the squad," he said. "He is ready. His injury happened at the beginning of the season so it’s like three months"

"He’s ready, although he’s definitely not ready to play 90 minutes," the coach stated. "He’s ready to make an impact. He’s a player that, like Sakho, he offers us something special."

"He is one of the main reasons we were so prolific last season and versatile and dangerous," Bilic concluded. "He had a spell last season where he had injuries but he also had a spell of playing 90 minutes, as well as a spell making an impact from the bench."

West Ham United will take on Arsenal at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.