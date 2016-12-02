West Ham's Arthur Masuaku raring to go ahead of Arsenal clash

West Ham United full-back Arthur Masuaku has said that he is raring to go again for the Hammers ahead of Saturday's clash with high-flying Arsenal.

Keep working hard

It had been a so-so start to the season for the Hammers, but their form has picked up in the last few weeks losing just two of their last seven matches.

Slaven Bilic's side are currently in the middle of a tough run of fixtures, with the defeat to Tottenham, and a draw and loss to Manchester United over the last week.

The former Olympiacos defender returned to the side in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat after two months, and stated that he is prepared to step up to take over the injured Aaron Cresswell against the Gunners.

"I hope that we are going to beat Arsenal on Saturday and that is my only target," Masuaku told whufc.com. "It is very important for the team and the fans so let's hope we can do that."

“We lost Michail Antonio and Cressy through injury [on Wednesday] and that makes things more difficult," he added. "Both players are very important for the team so we hope they can come back as soon as possible."

“It was nice to be back on the pitch, but it is always hard to play against a team like Manchester United," Masuaku concluded. “I always try to do my best, but it didn't happen like I wanted. We have to keep working hard as a team."

Try and frustrate them

One of the bright performers over the last few weeks has been goalkeeper Darren Randolph, whose best performance came in last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The Irishman is expected to step back in for Adrian on Saturday, and the keeper spoke about the clash with the Gunners, and the importance of returning striker Andy Carroll.

“With how tight things are in the Premier League and how we’ve been going of late," said Randolph. "Picking up a point at Old Trafford helped us out massively and it will be the same against Arsenal."

"Try to frustrate them and take as many points out of the game as we can,” he observed.“There are weaknesses in every team, but you just need to create the chances to exploit those weaknesses while keeping everything solid yourselves."

“Andy brings an all-around threat,” he confirmed. “He obviously takes a lot of people’s attention when he’s on the pitch and is a different kind of tactic for us as well."

“He definitely gives the whole team a boost," Randolph concluded. "You know exactly what you’re going to get from him, so to have him back is big for us.”

West Ham United take on Arsenal at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.