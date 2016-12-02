Josephine Henning heads back to Division 1 Féminine

German international and Arsenal defender, Josephine Henning has announced her move to French champions Olympique Lyonnais, where she will stay until the end of the season.

Successful season

Following a trail with the Gunners, Henning made the switch to the WSL before the start of the season amassing twelve apps in all competitions for the Londoners including the FA Cup final. Henning is the second defender to leave the Gunners at the end of the 2016 season, following Casey Stoney’s departure.

The FA Cup winner’s medal was one of two the defender scooped this year alongside a much-converted Olympic goal medal with the German national team this Summer in Rio. In and out of the German team over the years, Henning has made a strong case for herself in recent months, finally netting her first international goal last month in the draw with Norway in Chemnitz.

Having spent two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain before her move to Arsenal, the defender will be more than familiar with the French league, as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final with the Parisians Henning was part of Turbine Potsdam’s UWCL winning team in 2009-10. Her success in Germany followed from Potsdam to VfL Wolfsburg where she scooped another two Bundesliga titles as well as two more UWCL winner’s medals.

With a wealth of domestic and international experience – and a healthy trophy cabinet – Henning is sure to fit right in in the esteemed Lyon team.