Conte praises spirit of his Chelsea squad

Chelsea head to The Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face third place Manchester City, with the Premier League's joint top scorers, Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero, on show. Chelsea sit atop the Premier League but are just one point ahead of Saturday's opponents.

Antonio Conte spoke to the media ahead of his side's trip north and praised the spirit amongst the players as they have surged to the top of the league in recent weeks.

"I’m pleased with the attitude of all the players, those who are playing and those who have been on the bench or in the stands, there is a good atmosphere," Conte said.

He continued by acknowledging the threat Man City pose, saying, "Tomorrow's a really tough game...We know it won't be easy, we face a really great team with great players and a good idea of football."

Pep Guardiola's men will pose a huge threat to Chelsea's current unbeaten run but Conte has acknowledged just how dangerous they can be.

Chelsea have conceded just once since switching formations, managing to keep the starting XI the same for every game and Conte is happy with how his players have reacted to the changes.

Costa on form

The manager also praised Diego Costa, who is currently top of the Premier League scorers' chart with ten goals.

"I'm pleased for Diego, he's showing great respect and passion in the right way during these games."

He went on to add that Costa's "attitude and behavior are fantastic" after the striker has avoided a booking in the last few games despite being one away from a suspension.

Conte's comments aren't surprising as he aims for continuity ahead of arguably the toughest game of his Chelsea career so far. A battle between two of Europe's elite managers should tell us plenty, including where the Premier League title could end up in May.