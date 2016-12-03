Antonio Conte pleased with strength of character

Chelsea came out on top in a thrilling 3-1 victory against Manchester City after an entertaining game and the Blues boss was left feeling very pleased with what he saw from his side who remained top of the league after a win against their fellow title contenders.

Antonio Conte was particularly pleased with the "great character" that Chelsea showed throughout the game, coming back from a goal behind to win the game against what he described as a "really strong team".

Conte was full of praise for his opponents, whom he believes have the "most complete squad in the league" which made him even more "pleased" with the "fantastic" result.

Not title challengers yet

Despite the impressive victory keeping Chelsea's winning run going Conte insists that his squad has to "wait" for the "first part of the season" before beginning to call themselves title contenders as he is well aware that the Premier League is "not easy".

On the other hand, Conte's tactics are clearly working and the impact he has had upon the side has been tremendous and he is happy to see his team playing "good football" with "good confidence" but remains grounded stating there is still "room to improve."

One man who impressed, in particular, was Cesc Fabregas who featured for the first time since the defeat to Arsenal and Conte was "happy for his performance" in a game that he acknowledged "wasn't easy for him".

Now Conte wants to see more from the Spanish midfielder and has called for him to continue "improving" stating it is "important" to have his entire squad available for selection as having the ability to have options is "good" for him.

Despite the game being incredibly entertaining between two of England's best teams the match ended in ugly scenes that saw two City players dismissed and Conte felt the end of the game "wasn't good". He found it very "difficult" to explain what actually happened.

Even though the final minutes were not how he wanted to see the game end Conte was "happy" with the way his squad dealt with the situation and the fact they managed to stay "calm."