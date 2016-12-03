Liverpool U23 coach Michael Beale set to depart Merseyside for Sao Paulo position alongside Rodrigo Ceni

Michael Beale is set to leave Liverpool in order to become the new Assistant Manager at Brazilian club Sao Paulo, with a switch likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

The Reds are losing Beale to reknowned former goalkeeper Rodrigo Ceni, who is now manager at the club he played for 575 times, scoring an amazing 65 goals.

Beale off on a Brazilian adventure

The pair are believed to have met at a coaching course in England last September, striking a liking to one another, which has seen Ceni identify Beale as the man he wants by his side as he takes on his first managerial role.

It will be a big blow to Liverpool, losing a man who has helped bring the likes of Ovie Ejaria, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn into their first team plans.

However, praise must go to the Englishman for taking such a job in South America, with British coaches moving to jobs abroad a rarity, especially as far as Brazil.

Could this see a role for Gerrard come about?

The decision, which has been translated to Liverpool's youth players, could bring a role for Steven Gerrard at the club back into conversation.

Liverpool legend Gerrard, who has retired from playing within the last two weeks, is interested in going into coaching, and speculation about his return to Anfield was further intensified when manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed that the door was 'always open' to the 36-year-old.

Whilst it would be a shock move to see Gerrard take over the U23 role completely, any internal promotion from Liverpool would create space on the coaching staff further down the pecking order, potentially a space that Gerrard could fill, whether that be with the U23 side or the U18's.

It will be interesting to see what Klopp, who reportedly has a strong working relationship with Beale, says when quizzed about the situation, and whether or not any wheels have been set in motion by then for a potential Gerrard return.

The midfield was pictured watching on at Anfield during Liverpool's most recent league game, a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, further confirming his interest in remaining involved on L4 following retirement from the playing side of things.