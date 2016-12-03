Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Swansea City: Swans’ Player Ratings - Bradley's boys fall to bottom of the table

After the floodgates opened at White Hart Lane, Bob Bradley is back to the drawing board once again after a heavy 5-0 defeat.

Harry Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, beating Lukasz Fabianski from the spot after Kyle Naughton brought down Dele Alli.

Heung-Ming Son doubled Spurs’ lead superbly, his volleyed finish on the turn left Fabianski with no chance after some ping-pong in and around the box.

Kane grabbed his second of the game just after half time, following a well conducted counter attack. Son carried the ball past Swansea City's defence, before laying the ball off for Kane to finish.

Spurs grabbed their fourth after some shambolic defending by the away side, Dele Alli’s shot was saved by Fabianski as the ball looped up in the air and Christian Eriksen finished ahead of Jordi Amat trying to clear the ball.

Number five went in during stoppage time, Eriksen scored his second with his left foot after some good work by Moussa Sissoko.

Defence couldn’t stop Spurs

Lukasz Fabianski – 6/10 - Made a superb save from Kane’s header after 20 minutes. There wasn’t anything the goalkeeper could do to stop either of the goals, and the shot-stopper did well to prevent even more going past him. The goalkeeper was probably Swansea’s best player in a game where he conceded five goals, which sums up the team’s performance.

Kyle Naughton – 4/10 - The full-back had a tough afternoon defensively. He did give away the penalty for the opening goal but can count himself unfortunate as he didn’t stick a leg out to foul Alli, but pull his leg away. He was caught out by Alli and Son numerous times during the game.

Mike van der Hoorn – 4/10 - Back in place of Federico Fernandez, made a few smart interceptions early on in the game but the Dutchman wasn’t agile enough to deal with Spurs’ forwards today. Bob Bradley set his side out to frustrate and contain Spurs but his side are not good enough defensively to do so against a team with such quality going forward.

Jordi Amat – 3/10 - The defender made some clumsy errors which really didn’t help Swansea. The constant pressure on Swansea’s defence made it difficult to cope for the centre-half. He should have cleared the ball before Eriksen got to it for Spurs’ fourth goal, but the game was already lost by then.

Neil Taylor – 4/10 - Should have been sent off within the opening stages for a high foot straight into Kyle Walker’s face. His afternoon didn’t get any better, as the Welshman also struggled against the opposition and neither could he get forward with any conviction.

Midfield was invisible

Jack Cork – 4/10 - The game bypassed Jack Cork, as he wasn’t able to get involved when the Swans had possession and couldn’t stop Spurs’ midfield from playing around him.

Jay Fulton – 5/10 - Remained in the side despite Leon Britton returning from injury, indicating that Bradley sees a future for him in this midfield. The young Scot struggled to contain Spurs’ attacking players though, but he did look comfortable in possession. Subbed off at half time for Llorente.

Leroy Fer – 4/10 - Made a few carries in midfield which allowed Swansea some rest in between Spurs’ waves of attack. His defensive frailties showed though, as Moussa Dembele bullied him in midfield.

Forwards not involved

Modou Barrow – 6/10 - The Gambian was Swansea’s main outlet this afternoon until Fernando Llorente was brought on, and did quite well against Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen on that side when he had the opportunity. He was the only Swansea player that looked threatening all afternoon.

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 4/10 - Swansea’s false-nine spent the majority of the game inside his own half, and didn’t really have the chance to make an impact on the game against his former employers.

Jefferson Montero – 3/10 - Brought in to add more of an attacking influence than Wayne Routledge, however he barely got on the ball and couldn’t stop Walker from flying past him either. Subbed off for Borja Baston after an hour.

Substitutes

Fernando Llorente – 6/10 - On at half time for Fulton. Bringing the striker on allowed Swansea to keep possession further up the field, which they struggled with in the first half.

Borja Baston – 5/10 - Subbed on for Jefferson Montero after an hour, but in truth it was too late to bring on another striker once Swansea were already 3-0 down.

Wayne Routledge – 4/10 - Brought on for Modou Barrow after 70 minutes, but couldn’t contribute as his side were 4-0 down and out for the count once he was subbed on.