West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic apologises after Arsenal defeat

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has apologised to the Hammers fans, after Saturday's heavy 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Very disappointing

Bilic's side came into this clash with Arsene Wenger's side with some confidence, after their heroic point at Old Trafford the previous Monday.

However they were truly humbled by the Gunners, with a Alexis Sanchez hat-trick and others from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain canceled out Andy Carroll's consolation, and Bilic apologised for his side's performance and the current confidence level in the side.

“I'm very disappointed," Bilic told whufc.com. "I feel frustrated and humiliated to be fair and I must say sorry to the fans."

He continued, "The Club and everyone who has anything to do with West Ham United because it was really bad," the Croatian sated. “Confidence is one of the reasons, you can't have confidence when you are 16th and your expectations are to be seventh, eighth or whatever."

Bilic admitted, “We don't do it in every training, we do it occasionally, and that's why we can't do it over 90 minutes in the games. We have to bring it back because we can't rely only on quality."

Now on a really rotten run, he added: "Every team in this league has enough quality. But if you don't have intensity on the level that is required, like we don’t have it at the moment, this is the reflection.”

Feeling no pressure

It has been a nightmare start to his second season in charge of the Hammers, with the side wallowing just one point above the relegation zone with three wins to their name.

This has led to pressure on the Croatian's position at the London Stadium, but Bilic accepted the pressure and stated that he can turn it around.

“It's your job to ask me that and it's a normal question in this kind of situation," he said. "Where the expectations are higher than the situation we are in."

Bilic concluded, “I'm a very positive open person and try to be open and honest. I am very optimistic and will never give up. I am positive I can turn this around."

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.