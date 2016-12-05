Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea: Sky Blues' player ratings as two see red

Manchester City were beaten by a resounding 3-1 scoreline by top of the table Chelsea in Saturday's fiery encounter. An early own goal from Gary Cahill gave a City an advantage at half-time, but goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard secured a crucial away win for Chelsea.

Defence

GK - Claudio Bravo: 5

Left horribly exposed by his back three for all of the goals, but this doesn't change the fact that he didn't make himself big or imposing for any of their goals and was easily beaten for all three. Nonetheless, not to blame for the result.

CB - John Stones: 6

Best of a bad bunch with regards to the back four and did his best to combat Chelsea's formidable forward line, but always going to struggle when having to cover for his teammates. Bizarrely substituted for Kelechi Iheanacho.

CB - Nicolas Otamendi: 4

It's been said before but Nicolas Otamendi needs a strong leader next to him to get the best out of him and control his rash nature in the tackle, and with Vincent Kompany injured and John Stones only young, his worst side came out yet again here. Easily beaten by Diego Costa for the equaliser.

CB - Aleksandar Kolarov: 4

Yet another poor display at centre-back by the Serbian. Just does not have the concentration or the intelligence to play this role effectively, especially as it limits his much stronger threat, when pushing forward.

Midfield

RW - Jesus Navas: 7

Another hard working performance by Navas. Forced the own goal from Cahill and never stopped running and attempting to create chances. Also put in a fantastic ball which De Bruyne somehow missed.

CM - Fernandinho: 6

At his usual hard working best for much of the game; winning the ball and bringing it forward, until a moment of madness from him saw him red-carded for a neck grab on Cesc Fabregas. Going to be a big miss for the next three games.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan: 5

A fairly quiet game from the German, who was sitting a lot deeper than usual, therefore limiting his creativity in the final third. Arguably should've won a penalty in the first half after a foul by Kante.

LW - Leroy Sane: 6

Showed flashes of his ability, with a strong run that created a chance for De Bruyne, but, like Gundogan, was inhibited by his defensive duties.

AM - Kevin De Bruyne: 5

Missed a golden chance at 1-0 to build City's lead, but that's not all. Passing not what is usually is and lacking in creativity. Poorest display in quite a while.

AM - David Silva: 6

Excellent work in build ups, but final ball was lacking. Also crowded out for long periods by Chelsea players, leading to his bright start fading out with the team.

Attack:

ST - Sergio Aguero: 6

Like Fernandinho, a hard working, promising display, in which he created chances for the team, ruined by a moment of madness in a horror tackle on David Luiz, which saw him sent off and get his second suspension of the season.

Substitutes:

Gael Clichy (for Sane 68): 5

No impact going forward in a left wing-back role.

Yaya Toure (for Gundogan 76): 5

Very little impact.

Iheanacho (for Stones 78): 5

Looked somewhat lightweight but needs to prove himself with Aguero out.