David Moyes concerned by Duncan Watmore injury

Sunderland manager David Moyes has stated that the injury to Black Cats youngster Duncan Watmore "doesn't look great".

Another unfortunate knock

The Black Cats have been incredibly unlucky with injuries in the current campaign, especially in the last few weeks with the loss of Paddy McNair for the season, and Lynden Gooch last Monday.

It didn't get any better on Saturday during their 2-1 win over Leicester City, after Watmore was stretchered off after a collision with Christian Fuchs, and Moyes voiced his concerns post-match.

"Unfortunately, it looks like we might have another difficult injury with Duncan Watmore,” he told the Chronicle. “We can’t confirm what it is just now, but it doesn’t look great."

“We’ve just lost two other young players in Lynden Gooch and Paddy McNair," he stated. "So to lose another is very disappointing."

“It was his knee," Moyes confirmed. "We don’t know how bad it is yet, but the early verdict doesn’t sound too good.”

Merited a win

Despite Watmore's injury, the Black Cats were on fine form once again as they recorded their third win in their last four league matches. A Robert Huth own goal and a Jermain Defoe strike handed them the win, despite a late scare from Shinji Okazaki.

That win at the Stadium of Light has left Sunderland just a point from safety, and ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with Swansea City, Moyes stated that they need to keep the momentum going.

"Today’s performance merited the win,” he told safc.com. “Despite winning against Hull last time we were at home we gave away a few good opportunities."

"But I thought we were much more solid at the back and looked much better on the attack," the Scotsman stated. “We’ve got three wins out of four now and we need to keep the momentum going now."

“I was scratching my head at half time wondering how we were going into the break at 0-0," he admitted. "We had caused Leicester lots of problems down the left hand side but we kept our cool and remained patient for the moment to come; we were very much in control."

“We’re not going to get carried away," Moyes concluded. "We’re rebuilding at the moment and hopefully the winning feeling will become more regular for us.”

Sunderland will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm BST.