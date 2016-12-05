David Moyes insists Sunderland still have a "long way to go"

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, has stated that the Black Cats still have a "long way to go" in the attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In a good position

Moyes' side have certainly picked up their form in the last few weeks, with three wins in their last four league matches has seen climb to just one point from safety and 17th-placed West Ham United.

They continued their good form on Saturday, with an own goal from Robert Huth and another from Jermain Defoe secured a 2-1 win over champions Leicester City. The Black Cats face a crucial clash with fellow strugglers Swansea City next Saturday, and the Scotsman stated that there is still quite a way to go in their bid for safety.

"If we can win another three out of four we'll be in a really good position," Moyes told ITV.com. "We all know we have a long way to go but you can only win the games that are put in front of you."

"At the moment we're winning them," he stated. "They're playing better, the teams getting better."

"We're much more of an attacking looking side now," Moyes concluded. "We've got much more options to attack and I hope it'll get better."

Nice to be back

There were more than just the three points to take from Saturday's clash on Wearside, which saw the long-awaited return of both Jan Kirchhoff and Sebastian Larsson. The German played a big part in the first goal against Claudio Ranieri's side, and stated that it is good to be back and that the side need to keep going.

“Personally it’s nice for me to be back on the pitch," Kirchhoff told safc.com. "But for us as a team it is great to get another win here at the Stadium of Light."

“We’ve built more on our confidence and we want to keep this feeling going," he stated. "Especially when we are at home because when we are we need to be sleek and win as many games as we can for our fans."

“We want teams to dread coming to the Stadium of Light," the German affirmed. "So it’s good that we’ve been able to win again, and we have two more home games coming up so let’s keep it going."

Kirchhoff concluded: “Christmas is a busy time in the Premier League but we have a good chance of picking up some points."

Sunderland AFC will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.