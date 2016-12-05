West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna shares diappointment after Arsenal defeat

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has shared his bitter disappointment after the Hammers' heavy 5-1 defeat to high-flying Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Not the performance we wanted

Confidence had improved in Slaven Bilic's side over the past few weeks, with the highlight been the 1-1 draw with Manchester United ahead of the visit of Arsene Wenger's side.

However they were blown away by the Gunners, with an hat-trick from Alexis Sanchez and others from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured the resounding win, and the Italian shared his disappointment after the game.

“We are so disappointed because it is not the performance we wanted to give," Ogbonna told whufc.com. "We have a lot of injuries and we were not at 100% but it was a derby and we needed to be better."

“We are so sad about the result," he admitted. "Because we knew the importance of the game and it is disappointing."

"But we have to look forward to the next game," the 28-year-old stated. “We know that we can find a good performance."

"We played so well against Chelsea we were solid," Ogbonna added. "We ran for each other, and we must find that again.”

Turn this around

It is looking a more serious situation for the Hammers, who are hanging just above the relegation zone with Sunderland just a point behind them and a game with Liverpool next week. However crucial clashes with Burnley, Hull, Swansea and Leicester City coming up after their trip to Anfield, and Ogbonna insisted that the side can turn their fortunes around.

“Of course I believe we can turn this around,” he said. “I can keep talking about it but we have to show it on the pitch."

"We have crucial games coming up now," the Italian stated. "The table is so tight and we know that we need victories."

“Liverpool will not be easy but we have to be confident," Ogbonna concluded. "It is one game and we have to fight, work hard and show character to get back to winning ways."

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.