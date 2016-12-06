'Big European clubs' after Wilshere, says Cherries' chairman

Cherries chairman Jeff Mostyn has admitted that 'big European clubs' are after Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan from Arsenal, and also revealed that Bournemouth are unlikely to make an attempt to sign the Englishman on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old has suceeded in starting eight of the previous nine matches for Bournemouth, who fought back to stun Liverpool 4-3 and played out what was their most memorable Premier League game in history.

"Arsenal want to make him a new contract offer"

Wilshere, who joined the Vitality Stadium based outfit on loan from Arsenal after failing to earn a spot on the England national team, has a year left on his contract at Arsenal. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger did talk about the possibility of offering Wilshere a new contract last month.

And Mostyn was of the opinion that 'Arsenal want to make him a contract offer' not just because Wenger has realized that Wilshere is 'getting back to his best', but also because he is aware of the interest that he is apparently attracting from big clubs.

The chairman dubbed Bournemouth's possibility of signing Wilshere permanently as a 'pipe dream', but also admitted that 'crazier things have happened in football'.

Mostyn also believes that 'taking people out of the bright lights of London' makes players a main man at other clubs and same has been the case with Wilshere, who has enjoyed his tenure at Bournemouth so far.

Tough Christmas period beckons

While Wilshere has been one of Bournemouth's top performers under Eddie Howe this season, his abilities will be put to a stern test during the highly anticipated Christmas period, when the Cherries will take on table toppers Chelsea, Swansea and Arsenal within a space of just a single week.

The 4-3 triumph over Liverpool, that saw Wilshere come up with another impressive showing in the red and black jersey of the Cherries, will certainly hand them a belief that they have what it takes to gather some points from the tough period.