Chelsea to face Peterborough or Notts County in FA Cup third round

Chelsea have been handed a favourable in the third round of he FA Cup, with either Peterborough or Notts County visiting Stamford Bridge.

Going for eight

The Blues will find out their opponents next week, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw on Sunday with Antonio Conte's side looking for their eighth FA Cup title.

Their success in the competition has come in the new millennium, winning four titles since their win over Manchester United in the first final at the new Wembley back in the 2006/07 season.

Their recent victory in the competition came back in the 2011/12 campaign, with goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba giving them a narrow 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Facing punishment

Conte's side are in excellent form of late, currently leading the Premier League table having recorded eight consecutive victories, and conceding just two goals in that time.

Their latest victory came against title rivals Manchester City, with goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard cancelling Gary Cahill's own goal to record a 3-1 victory.

Tempers flared at the final whistle, with both Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho been sent off in second-half extra-time, and it has been revealed that both sides have been charged by the FA.

A statement read: "Both Manchester City and Chelsea have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour."

It continued: "It follows an incident in the 95th minute of the game on Saturday (December 3, 2016)."

The statement concluded: "Meanwhile, Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas will not face any further action in relation to an incident involving City's Fernandinho."

