Everton 1-1 Manchester United Player Ratings: Toffees grab late goal to deny Red Devils the win

Goodison Park hasn't always been a happy place for Manchester United, every match has been tough to win and seems as though history repeated itself, as the Red Devils fell to their third successive draw against Everton with a game that ended 1-1 thanks to a late penalty conceded by the visitors.

United struck the first goal in the game courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede chased a long ball put forward for him and Maarten Stekelenberg came a long way away from his line and the Swede made him pay with a delightful chip that came off the twice before bouncing into the net as the away side went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The second-half saw the home side start off on the front foot, pressurising United for every ball and their persistence eventually paid off late in the game in dramatic fashion. Idrissa Gueye made his way into the box and was tripped by substitute Marouane Fellaini, the former Evertoniand and referee Michael Oliver had no choice but to point to the spot, Leighton Baines converted the penalty to give Goodison Park another dramatic encounter with United.

Let's take a look at the player ratings and see how the United players fared -

David De Gea (8/10) - The Spaniard thwarted every attempt the home side made to score with some very good saves but couldn't keep out Baines' penalty despite going in the right direction.

Antonio Valencia(8/10)- Another strong performance from the Ecuadorian as he dominated the right hand side with his impressive work-rate in both attack and defense.

Phil Jones(8.5/10)- Jones looks like a player reborn in recent matches and United fans will be hoping he can keep these performances going. He was dominant in defense, strong in the air and marshaled Romelu Lukaku's threat expertly.

Marcos Rojo(7/10)- Rojo was lucky to be on the pitch for the entirety of the game after a very rash tackle which should've seen him being sent off, wasn't very sharp while defending which left De Gea to cover up his mistakes.

Matteo Darmian(8/10)- Darmian had a decent game, the Italian was caught out rarely and prevented Everton from exploiting the left hand side which he defended well enough.

United's midfield was good despite the late leveller for Everton

Michael Carrick(8/10)- Carrick stuck to his guns and played his role as a shield for the back four well and his distribution to the offensive players was good as well.

Ander Herrera(8/10)- Herrera put in a typically energetic display alongside the dependable Carrick, the Spaniard had more freedom to go forward and play the box to box role he likes to play, was solid in his defensive duties as well.

Paul Pogba(7/10)- The Frenchman didn't have the best of games as he was man-marked all game by Gueye, he couldn't exert his usual influence in the final third and couldn't link up with Ibrahimovic as he usually does in games.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan(8/10)- Mkhitaryan was one of the better players United had on the day and tried to make things happen around him but found it difficult to express himself with the way Everton set themselves to prevent United's attackers from seeing much joy.

Anthony Martial(8/10)- Like Mkhitaryan, Martial was a bright spark on the day as well. He showed some good touches in the final third and worked hard down the left hand side, but couldn't produce the quality usually expected from him.

Zlatan slowly adapting to Premier League life

Zlatan Ibrahimovic(8/10)- The Swede opened the scoring with a piece of intelligence and was a focal point for some attacks starting deep from midfield, did well to win his headers.

Substitutes

Marouane Fellaini(5/10)- Bringing the former Evertonian on had seemed a sensible move from Jose because United wanted to close the game out and were under a lot of pressure from Everton. The Belgian made matters worse when he brought down Gueye inside the box and conceded the penalty which led to the home side's equaliser, safe to say the Belgian didn't have a happy return to Goodison Park.

Rashford made no impact coming off the bench

Marcus Rashford(6/10)- Brough off the bench late to try and change things, but the youngster never had enough time to make an impact off the bench.