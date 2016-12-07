Joel Matip ready for West Ham with Daniel Sturridge yet to return to Liverpool training

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to make a swift return to the side, with the defender having recovered from an ankle problem in time for the weekend's fixture against West Ham United.

Jürgen Klopp's side host the struggling Hammers at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, and will be boosted by the returning Cameroon international, who missed last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth.

Without their trusted defender, Klopp's men blew a 3-1 lead away to the Cherries, conceding three times in the last 15 minutes to lose 4-3. It was noted that the likes of Dejan Lovren and James Milner both put in poorer games than they've shown recently, possibly offering further evidence to the idea that the summer signing has already become the leader of Liverpool's defence.

In fact, Matip is yet to lose a game for Liverpool, having not featured in either of the competitive games that the Reds have lost so far this season.

Therefore, his return will offer some much needed confidence to the Merseyside club, as they look to close the gap on table-toppers Chelsea.

Update on forward line

One man that Liverpool are likely to be without against Slaven Bilic's men is Daniel Sturridge, with the forward still yet to return to training following a calf injury which also saw him sit out against Eddie Howe's side.

There was some good news for the Reds amongst their forward line though, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both expected to be available for selection despite knocks.

In Sturridge's absence, Divock Origi is expected to continue leading the Liverpool line, especially given that Philippe Coutinho is still sidelined. Origi has scored three in his last three, and will hope to keep up the red-hot form come Sunday.