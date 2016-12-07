Europa League Gameweek 6: Stipulations for Manchester United

Manchester United currently sit in second place in Group A of Europe's secondary competition with nine points after home wins against all three opponents and away defeats at Feyenoord and Fenerbache.

The latter lead the group with ten points while Feyenoord have seven and Zorya Luhansk are out of the qualification picture with just two so it's still all to play for among the top three sides.

United still hold matters in own hands

United are arguably in pole position to qualify for the Round of 32 as they have more points than Feyenoord and the Dutch team have to face off against group leaders Fenerbahce in the final round of fixtures.

The Reds certainly haven't got the job done yet, though, because despite Zorya's position in the competition, you can't forget the unwanted record of five consecutive away European defeats that United currently hold so anything is truly possible.

Manchester United need a draw

So what exactly do Manchester United need to do in order to avoid early elimination? A draw would secure at least second place. However, a team of United's reputation really should be topping the group. If United were to win in Ukraine then Fenerbache would need to match the result if they want to stay on top, but if the Turkish club are beaten by 'De club aan de Maas' a point would be enough for the Red Devils to conquer Group A.

In the nightmare-worthy case of United suffering a sixth straight loss in Europe, Reds all over the world will be praying that van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord slip up in Rotterdam because if that doesn't happen it'll be the end of the road in Mourinho's European adventure for at least another year. Breaking the away form duck could prove to have a hell of a lot more significant than qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, if it gives the side confidence then it'll definitely benefit in the long-term if the club are to get far in the competition.