West Ham United players need to stick together, insists Alvaro Arbeloa

Veteran West Ham United full-back Alvaro Arbeloa, has stated that the players need to stick together ahead of Sunday's clash with his former club Liverpool.

Need to be ready

The Hammers have had a nightmare start to the campaign, and currently find themselves just a point above the relegation zone after Saturday's harrowing 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

It doesn't get any easier for Slaven Bilic's side as they travel to Anfield on Sunday, and the former Real Madrid defender stated that the side needs to be focused ahead of the clash with Jurgen Klopp's side.

The defender admitted that “this is a very tough time for everyone at the Club," adding that he and his teammates are "facing pressure" to pick up points.

“The main thing we can do as players is to work even harder during the week and when we are on the pitch," the Spaniard stated, going on to affirm "we need to be ready for everything and focused on the game.

“This is a different challenge but I am used to this kind of pressure because when I played for Real Madrid," Arbeloa added. "If we lost one game it was really bad so I know what to expect."

Can't see why not

The 33-year-old will return to his former side, having spent two years on Merseyside. The Hammers shocked many with their 3-0 win a Anfield last season, and Arbeloa stated that he cant see why they couldn't repeat their heroics this time around.

“It will not be easy but of course we can get a victory," he said. "They lost 4-3 against Bournemouth last weekend so it is possible."

“West Ham won at Anfield last season," Arbeloa concluded. "So there is no reason why we cannot do that again.”

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.

