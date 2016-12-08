West Ham United's Chris Woods and Terry Westley praise signing of Nathan Trott

West Ham United first-team goalkeeping Chris Woods and U23 manager Terry Westley, has praised the signing of Nathan Trott, after the goalkeeper signed his first professional contract with the Hammers.

Great potential

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest talents in the Hammers academy, and has been a regular for Westley's u23's side this season. The England U19 international signed a newthree and half year deal on Wednesday, and Woods shared his delight at the youngster's new deal.

"The lad’s got great potential and it’s so difficult to find good young goalkeepers," Woods told whufc.com. "Nathan ticks all the boxes so we’re very pleased [he’s signed his deal]."

“He has to keep learning working hard and progressing," the coach stated. "But he’s the type of lad who wants to listen and wants to do well and he’s a joy to work with."

“For my aims and for Nathan’s this season," he affirmed. "He needs to continue to play in the U23s."

"He’s been called up to the England squad," Woods concluded. "So to play for them on a regular basis would make a really good season for him.”

Another great signing

The current Premier League Cup holders have a handful of bright young talents coming through, with Trott following the footsteps of Domingos Quina in signing a professional contract. The likes of Reece Oxford have managed to break into Slaven Bilic's first-team, and Westley stated that he is looking forward to developing Trott.

“Along with Domingos Quina [who signed recently], it’s again a great signing for the Club," Westley said. "It’s great progress for the Academy."

“He’s a young boy with a lot more to come," the under-23 manager proclaimed. "He now has got to try and make his way in the professional game."

“But I’m delighted to have got his signature," Westley concluded. "Delighted that it’s long term and I look forward to working with him."

West Ham United U23's will take on Swansea City at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Monday, December 12 with kick-off at 7pm GMT.