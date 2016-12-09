Ronald Koeman says Everton need to be better in attack against Watford

Everton travel south to take on Watford for a lunchtime kick-off this Saturday. The Blues are without a win in ten games and are struggling to get back to the form that kicked their season off so well.

Speaking to the assembled media at Finch Farm, Ronald Koeman said that the trip to Watford will be “tough” and his side “have to be prepared” for a physical game. In attack, the Dutchman’s said his team will have to be in “good positions” when they are on the ball.

The Blues have looked toothless going forward in recent week and will be looking for signs of improvement against a resilient Watford back four.

Koeman knows his squad have to improve in attack, saying that it is a “team question to create chances” but if Everton are able to give Romelu Lukaku chances then “he will score goals.”

Koeman on Yannick Bolasie’s injury

Everton suffered a huge blow when Yannick Bolasie picked up a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Bolasie has been a key part in the Everton attack since his arrival from Crystal Palace in the summer. Koeman said the injury is obviously a “blow” but the winger will get a second opinion before proceeding with an operation.

The injury means Everton’s transfer plans for the January window now have to include another wide player. Koeman said Everton “need the competition” and already have a “big squad with good levels” but they are still looking “for some good options.”

Koeman’s side have already been linked with Memphis Depay and are likely to make a move in during the winter window.

Koeman on getting back on track

Everton must get back to winning ways if they want to get back into the hunt for European football. The Blues sit 8th in the Premier League table and could go sixth with a win.

Koeman acknowledged this, saying his side have to improve because they “can do better” but it is not always the fixture list as “you get a win against a big team” but “not against a lower team.”

Injury report

Everton will definitely be without Yannick Bolasie but should have a fully fit squad to choose from otherwise. Seamus Coleman is back to fitness after suffering a knock in the draw with United last Sunday.

Watford will be without Roberto Pereyra through suspension while Valon Behrami and Miguel Britos both return from their suspensions.