Mkhitaryan's first half strike earns United first win in four PL games

The result means that United are now just three points behind Spurs in third place ahead of the midweek games. That though brings to an end to today's live Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from Old Trafford. I have been Brandon Sayer, and until next time have a good evening.

For Spurs, they were poor throughout so deserved the lose the game and they will be disappointed with themselves for allowing United to get the through the game knowing the nerves they must have had.

Well finally after three consecutive Premier League draws, United won thanks to a goal from Mkhitaryan in the first half. The midfielder though was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after a late tackle from Danny Rose. Everyone at United will be hoping that it is not serious at all.

90+7' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur.

90+6' - Manchester United substitution: Herrera is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

90' - The referee has decided to add on six minutes at the end of the game.

84' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Eric Bailly.

83' - Tottenham substitution: Eriksen is replaced by N'Koudou.

81' - Rose receives a yellow card for tripping up Mkhitaryan as he ran through him.

78' - Walker receives a yellow card for pulling Rashford's shirt.

76' - Mkhitaryan receives a yellow card for stopping a counter attack.

72' - Manchester United substitution: Martial is replaced by Marcus Rashford.

70' - Eriksen forces De Gea into a good save from a free kick which was heading into the bottom corner of the net.

67' - Tottenham substitution: Dembele is replaced by Haryy Winks.

64' - Pogba almost scores a minute later after a brilliant counter attack which saw the midfielder hit a powerful shot which was brilliantly saved by Lloris. Pogba then receives a yellow card for tripping Dembele as the visitors tried to break on the counter.

63' - Off the crossbar! Pogba hits a wonderful free kick from outside the box and with Lloris beaten the ball came back off the crossbar. That was so unlucky there from the midfielder.

58' - Wanyama recieves a yellow card for elbowing Jones in the face as he was defending a corner.

57' - Tottenham substitution: Son is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

55' - Wanyama somehow doesn't put the ball into the net with the goal at his mercy with his head after a lovely free kick form Eriksen. Big let off for United that.

54' - Eriksen forces De Gea into a good save from the edge of the box after a lovely counter attacking move from the visitors.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

United go in at half time with deserved lead giving the amount of chances they have created through the half. Mkhitaryan finally put one in the back of the net after a lovely through pass from Herrera on the half hour mark. Spurs though always carry a threat going forward and will continue doing so in the second half. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle for half time. Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

36' - De Gea turns a fierce effort from Son over the bar after Darmian gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

34' - Lloris is forced into making another good save this time from Ibrahimovic, who found himself in all sorts of space at the back post.

31' - Valencia receives the first yellow card of the game for a terrible challenge on Rose. The booking means he will miss the game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

30' - Goal for United! Mkhitaryan gives United the lead. A wonderful through ball from Herrera found the midfielder and he blasted the ball into the top corner of the net to give the hosts the lead.

23' - Herrera's long range shot was well saved by Lloris. Before that a good move ended with a fierce Mkhitaryan shot which was well blocked by Vertonghen.

19' - Eriksen forced De Gea into a good low save from a free kick just outside the box. The visitors are now enjoying a good period in the game.

12' - Mkhitaryan's volley from the edge of the box goes well over the bar after another enterprising move from the home side.

8' - Son has Spurs first chance of the game but his long range shot goes well over the bar when he should have passed to Alli, who was in loads of space to his right.

2' - Lloris is forced into making a good early save as Pogba found himself in space on the edge of the box and curled a shot towards goal after a lovely flowing move from the home side. Good positive signs for the hosts.

1' - Bobby Madley blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Wimmer, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembélé, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

The team news from Old Trafford is in. Stay Tuned!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 1:15PM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Walker, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Dier; Son. Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rooney; Ibrahimovic.

Pochettino will be without Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen for the game due to injury but Ben Davies is available again after injury. Alderweiereld made his comeback in the midweek against CSKA after nearly eight weeks out and could start this weekend as he looks to help Spurs get their solidarity back in defence.

In terms of team news for the game, Mourinho confirmed that both Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling will once again this game due to injury. Eric Bailly, who was injured for the last six weeks with a knee ligament injury, came through the 90 minutes in midweek without picking up an injury and could start again on Sunday.

It won’t be easy, though, as the corresponding fixture last season at Old Trafford saw United win the game 1-0 in the opening game of last season, after Kyle Walker put the ball into his own net. The last time that the two sides met in the Premier League in April, Spurs ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at White Hart Lane with goals from Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his side can now kick on and he will be hopeful that his side can turn the six-point advantage they have over United into a nine-point gap this weekend.

On the other hand, Spurs seem to have gotten their poor form out of the way in recent times after a convincing 5-0 win at home to Swansea City last weekend followed up by a comfortable 3-1 against CSKA Moscow at Wembley during the week which confirmed Europa League football in the new year.

Mourinho comes into the game as a man under pressure as he knows that with only five victories in their opening 14 Premier League games, United have made a very poor start to the season and need to start picking up three points starting this weekend.

United, though, will take confidence from the fact that they secured qualification for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League in midweek after a 2-0 win in Odessa against Zorya Luhansk in midweek which means the focus now for the team should be on climbing the Premier League table.

Especially for United, who of late just can’t get the wins that their performances deserve after a third consecutive 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend. The result meant that Jose Mourinho’s men sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, nine points behind Arsenal in fourth place with a hectic Christmas period to come.

This is a game that promises so much as both sides will be looking to close the gaps to the top four places which currently doesn’t look likely for either.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at Old Trafford is set for 2:15BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.