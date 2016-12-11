Manchester United's league position is unfair, claims Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that the Red Devils position in the Premier League table is "unfair" ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Deserve better

It has been a stop-start start to Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, with United trailing 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and nine behind Manchester City in the final Champions League position.

United have put in some excellent performances in the last few weeks, but haven't been able to collect the three points with four draws in their last five games and Mourinho stated that his side have deserved more for their performances.

"I find it unfair," he told Sky Sports News HQ. "I find that we should have much more points than we have."

"Because you look at the table and it looks like other teams are better than us," the coach stated. "Which, in my opinion, is not true."

"So many draws that we deserve victories," the former Chelsea man admitted. "If you could transform these draws into victories we would be very close to the top of the league."

Mourinho added: "In between the top three or top four so I find more unfair but there is only one way - keep working."

Very difficult game

The Red Devils come up against a Tottenham Hotspur side that are back on track, after last week's 5-0 win over Swansea City and Mourinho described the difficulty of the task ahead of his side.

"Very difficult they are a very good team," he said. "Probably the first team that we play for a few weeks that will try to divide with us the control of the match."

"Because the others have had to accept our dominancy and I don't think this is Tottenham's style," the 53-year-old stated. "They play really well, they try to be dominant."

" I think they played a phenomenal first half against Chelsea and I think this is Tottenham," Mourinho concluded. "They are a very good team."

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 2:15pm GMT.