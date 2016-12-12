Hugo Lloris backs United midfielder and compatriot Paul Pogba to become one of the Premier League's best

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed his compatriot and Manchester United's Paul Pogba to become one of the best in the the Premier League.

It's no secret that the Frenchman has struggled to live up to his hefty world-record price tag since his move to United from Juventus.

The midfielder has gradually started to show signs of his world class ability, but still has a long way to go to justify his £89 million transfer fee.

Support for Pogba has been plenty and many have spoken in favour of the Frenchman.

One of the many is his national team-mate Hugo Lloris, who believes Pogba's inconsistent form for United is down to his time with France at Euro 2016.

Lloris thinks there is a lot of pressure around Pogba

Being the most expensive player of all time comes with its own huge pressure and Pogba seems to be feeling the heat and the expectations that come with his fee.

Spurs 'keeper Lloris spoke with SFR Sport and explained Pogba's current form. He admitted that there is "a lot of pressure around him" and thinks it is "certainly" due to Pogba's huge transfer fee.

Lloris hailed Pogba's composure and calmness in the situation and his mentality to keep working towards getting better with each game, he said that Pogba feels "quite relaxed" with everything that's going on around him.

He added that Pogba has not "changed his personality" since his big move to the Red Devils and said that Pogba is a "winner" and has a "strong personality and character". Lloris also revealed that Pogba has "respect for his team-mates and coaches".

Lloris predicts bright future for Pogba

Since his departure from United in 2012, Pogba spent four years in the Serie A and honed his abilities in the top tier of Italian football.

Thegame there is very much different than that of the Premier League and Lloris believes that his compatriot is still getting to grips with the nature of the Premier League.

Lloris said that Pogba may need to "get used" to the "demands" of the Premier League. He believes Pogba's pre-season preparation for England was hampered by his time at the Euros and admits that it "has been the case" for all French players.

He admits that Pogba has "made an impact" in United's games and has faith that he will eventually become "one of the best" in the Premier League.