Valon Behrami thinks teammate Sebastian Prodl is becoming one of Watford's star men

Watford midfielder Valon Behrami believes team-mate Sebastian Prodl is becoming one of Hornets’ star players.

The defender produced one of his best all-round performances of the season on Saturday in the 3-2 win over Everton and even managed to get on the score-sheet.

Swiss international Behrami has hailed the impact Prodl has on the team and spoke after the game about how the Austrian centre-half is improving his game day-by-day.

Prodl is an important player

Prodl has had to overcome injuries and suspensions in his tenure at Vicarage Road, but is now one of Walter Mazzarri’s go-to players and Behrami says it is down to hard work.

“Sebastian is improving each day,” he told the Hertfordshire Mercury. “It is not easy for a defender to come with the mentality of our coach because you have to lead the team from the back.”

Behrami continued by saying the centre-back deserves to be where he is right now because he is leading the team “from the back”.

He added: “We need this kind of player and personality and I think one of the most important players for us.”

Okaka display pleases Behrami

Another player who shone during the Hornets’ victory at the weekend was Stefano Okaka, who netted his first goals for the club, including a brilliant spinning back-heel to open his account.

The tall forward’s time with the club has been hampered with injuries since signing in the summer, but after making a statement with his brace, Behrami feels he can now push on and be a vital addition to the Watford side.

“He works very hard, he had a long injury and for a big man like him it’s not easy to be fit quickly,” he added.

“It took a bit of time, but it is difficult to move him because he is a big man. He will be important for us and I am happy for him because he works very hard and he deserved his goal.”