West Ham showed character in Liverpool draw, insists Michail Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio praised the Hammers for their "massive show of character" during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Slaven Bilic's side were in desperate need of a positive result ahead of their clash at Anfield, with the Hammers dropping into the relegation zone after Swansea City's 3-0 win over Sunderland the previous day.

It looked to be another miserable afternoon on the cards after Adam Lallana's early opener, but goals from Dimitri Payet and Antonio saw them in the lead going into the break.

Divock Origi scored the equaliser in the second-half, but Hammers managed to hold out for the point and Antonio shared his delight at his side's performance.

Great point to get

“We showed that we’ve got determination," Antonio afterwards told whufc.com. 'We showed what happens in the past doesn’t affect us and we can move on."

"It’s a great point away," he stated. “We just want to keep pushing on and build on this now."

"We need to keep moving, building and in the week hopefully get the three points," the club's top scorer admitted. "And distance ourselves from the bottom three."

“It’s a massive show of character," Antonio concluded. "It shows that we can do it, it shows that we’ve got the players to do it and now we just have to do it.”

Happy to be here

There was a handful of stand-out performers against Jurgen Klopp's side, and one of them was defender Håvard Nordtveit.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man only made his fifth league start for the Hammers, but showed his worth with his performance and an assist for Antonio.

Nordtveit said that he is happy to be playing in Claret and Blue.

"I said last time, I’m always positive and working hard,” he said. “The group is always positive so I’m just lucky and happy to be here."

“[This result] shows what we have in this Club and in this team," the Norwegian stated. "It shows what spirit we have in each player."

“After 90 minutes, you can always feel when you’ve played against a good team like Liverpool," he admitted. "That shows that we don’t belong in the situation we are in in the table."

“We want to be further up and hopefully it was a turning for us," Nordtveit concluded. "We are just looking forward to the next game and hopefully we can take more points.”

Next up for West Ham United, they take on Burnley at the London Stadium on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.