West Ham United vs Burnley Preview: Clarets seek first away win of the season at Olympic Stadium

Burnley make the first of two trips to London this week on Wednesday night, travelling to West Ham United looking for an elusive first away win of the season.

The Clarets ended a run of three straight defeats in dramatic style against AFC Bournemouth last Saturday, and will be confident of capitalising on the Hammers’ teething problems at their new London Stadium home.

Slaven Bilic’s side were thumped 5-1 by Arsenal in their last home outing, but showed plenty of promise during the 2-2 draw with high-flying Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend, and will be eyeing the visit of the Clarets as a springboard for their season.

Previous encounters

West Ham have the edge in their head-to-head record against Burnley, with 34 wins to the Clarets’ 31. The Hammers have won the last three encounters between the two, including a league double the last time Burnley graced the Premier League.

The visitors will at least be glad to see the back of old Boleyn Ground, as two of their previous four visits had seen them concede five goals. They were, however, successful on their penultimate venture to Upton Park, claiming a 2-1 win in the Championship just over five years ago.

That win remains Burnley’s sole win away at West Ham in 11 attempts, and the winning goalscorer that day, Sam Vokes, is highly likely to feature again. The Welshman also remains the only player for the Clarets to score on the road this season.

That theme of goals should bode well for Wednesday’s clash; the last time there was a goalless draw between the two was 80 years ago, in 1936. Sean Dyche’s men will also be keen to end a Premier League midweek hoodoo – their only win on either a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday came in their very first attempt, a 1-0 over Manchester United in August 2009.

Season statistics

West Ham’s struggles at their new stadium means they have the 17th worst home record in the division, while Burnley’s away record is the outright worst in the Premier League. Ominously for the Clarets, the Hammers’ two home victories have come against sides also expected to be embroiled in a relegation battle: Bournemouth and Sunderland.

Both those games finished 1-0 to the hosts, and further encouragements for the Hammers lies in the percentage of games in which teams have failed to score. Burnley have the league’s worst at 47%; West Ham have the joint-second lowest, with 13%.

A potential reason behind Bilic’s problems perhaps lies in the amount of personnel the West Ham have used this season. Only Sunderland (27) have used more players than the Hammers’ 26, and the Mackems are rooted to the foot of the table. By contrast, Burnley have used just 22, and that familiarity in team selection could explain their respectable 13th position in the league.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for either team, with Italy striker Simeone Zaza remaining on the sidelines following a knee injury sustained before their draw with Liverpool last weekend. Cheikhou Kouyate returns from his own lay-off, however, and Andy Carroll is in contention for a starting berth, according to Hammers boss Bilic.

The Clarets remain without Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but otherwise boast a fully-fit squad for Wednesday night’s trip.