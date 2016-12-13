Burnley boss Sean Dyche calls for his side to maintain their form after "solid" start to the season

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has commended his side for their "solid" start to life back in the Premier League – but insists their hard work must be maintained to preserve their top-flight status.

The Clarets have amassed a respectable 17 points – the same tally they had at this stage during their first Premier League campaign – and seem generally more difficult to beat than ever.

Impressive wins over the likes of Liverpool, Watford and Everton suggest Burnley are capable of performing to the requisite level on which successful survival bids are forged.

Clarets boss hails "solid" start to the season

And Dyche echoed those sentiments, admitting that, while "the journey is through a whole season," the Clarets have "certainly had a solid start to the season, particularly at home which is well documented."

The Burnley boss added that his side "are going along steadily" and "have proved people wrong in this early part of the season," and that, while the fixtures hurtle through December, Dyche believes "it is so early in the Premier League," noting that "there is still a lot more football to be played."

Their form at Turf Moor has been vital in an encouraging start – with Dyche stating "there is no getting too carried away with what we’ve done so far" – but, equally he says, "we have to find a balance and say it’s a solid start."

But Dyche added "that’s what you’d hope for after we what we learned the last time around."

'The fans see a team that gives every inch of their lives'

Speaking specifically on Burnley’s worrying away form – with just one point earned from six attempts on the road this season – the Turf Moor chief remarked that "it’s tough winning games, going away is a different thing," noting "the mentality, the belief in how you play, the security of the home feel, all change."

Dyche also lauded the club’s devoted following for their continued support, observing "our fans have been terrific with us, they understand the challenge but stay with us, no matter what," and continued: "I think the fans see a team that gives every inch of their lives every week to win a game."

"That’s a powerful thing" which has "to be enjoyed in this modern era," Dyche added.