Manchester United predicted XI against Crystal Palace: Who will Mourinho pick to build on United's impressive win against Spurs on Sunday?

Manchester United head into Wednesday evening's game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park looking to build on their impressive 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was a result that ended a run of games which saw United only being able to draw games but now with the busy festive period starting it's key that the team start to put a good run of wins together.

Injuries and suspensions ahead of the game

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the winner against Spurs on Sunday but he will miss this game due to an ankle injury that he sustained after a tackle by Danny Rose near the end of the game.

Jose Mourinho also has some defensive dilemmas to sort out with Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw still out due to injury while Antonio Valencia will miss the game due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Spurs.

So the question everyone is asking is what kind of team is Mourinho likely to pick for the game against Palace?

Bailly only change to the back five

David de Gea will once again take his place in goal as he done for every Premier League game this season. Matteo Darmian, who has been playing as a left back in recent games, should move over to play at right back with the suspension to Valencia.

Phil Jones will keep his place once again in the centre of defence while Eric Bailly is likely to come in and play at centre back while Marcos Rojo should move out to play at left back for the game.

Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera will provide the shield once again to the back four that they have been doing in recent matches to great effect. Anthony Martial should keep his place on the left-hand side in order to rebuild his confidence by giving him a good run of games in the side.

Mata to replace injured Mkhitaryan

Paul Pogba will once again play further forward so that he can affect the game and create the chances that he has been doing so far this season. Juan Mata is the like for like replacement for Mkhitaryan while he misses the next two games by the way he plays and creates chances for the rest of his teammates.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will once again lead the line as he has been doing for pretty much every game this season and he will be looking to score once again this season.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Bailly, Rojo; Carrick, Herrera; Martial, Pogba, Mata; Ibrahimovic.