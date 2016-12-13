Slaven Bilic insists that Burnley is a must-win for West Ham United

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic has stated that the Hammers "need to beat Burnley" ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Need the points

The Hammers have struggled this season and dropped into the relegation ahead of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, after Swansea's 3-0 defeat of Sunderland.

They managed to pull themselves to safety with that point at Anfield and now face a crucial run of fixtures to try and pull themselves away from the drop zone.

The first will be the visit of Sean Dyche's side, and the coach insisted that they will need to get three points against their the Clarets.

"We need to beat Burnley," Bilic told the Daily Mail. ‘We need points, we have a huge respect for them."

The Croatian admitted, "We’ve been waiting for these couple of games. We’ve been talking about tough games for four games running."

Bilic added, "Spurs, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool is very difficult on paper," the Croatian stated. "And we were hoping to get something out of them."

He explained, "We were waiting to get through that period it’s come now." Bilic continued, "We are thinking about Burnley and have a good chance and have to show our determination, quality and determination together."

Raring to go

One big boost for Bilic will be the return of midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, the Senegalese has been missing for the last two matches with a hamstring injury and Bilic reiterated his importance to the side.

“He trained normally on Monday with all the guys," he told whufc.com. "He looked alright and looks fit for tomorrow."

The West Ham boss added, "We have training and if nothing unusual happens he is alright. He’s a very important player for us and has showed that since he joined the club."

He concluded, "When he doesn’t play it is a big blow. He’s that kind of player.”

West Ham United will take on Burnley at the London Stadium on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.