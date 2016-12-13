Stoney signs for Liverpool

One of England’s most recognisable defenders, Casey Stoney MBE has today announced her move to Liverpool from Arsenal, where she joins the Reds on a two and a half year contract.

Well experienced

Essex-native Stoney spent most of her teenage years between Chelsea and Arsenal before becoming a key component in Keith Boanas’ successful Charlton Athletic at the age of twenty, captaining the Lady Addicks to FA Cup glory. Picking up notoriety for speaking out at the treatment of the ladies team after it was forced to fold following relegation on the men’s side – whilst the women excelled.

Her next stop was Chelsea, nine years after leaving the youth set-up, taking on the role of player-manager half-way through her second spell with the Blues before helping install Matt Beard as the manager so she could focus on her playing.

Inching North, Stoney switched Chelsea for Lincoln, enjoying the benefits of full-time training in her two years in the East Midlands, parting ways with the club as it was refranchised as Notts County. A move back to London was on the cards for Stoney as she headed for Borehamwood to take the armband at Arsenal, once again captaining her team to cup success, spending three years with the Gunners before departing at the end of the 2016 season.

With well over a hundred caps for England – as well as five for Great Britain – Stoney brings another level of depth to her knowledge, well used to leading England out (before Mark Sampson appointed fellow centre-back Steph Houghton as his captain). There’s little the Lionesses have done over the last fifteen years that Stoney hasn’t been a part of, from making history to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final and medal match in 2015 to picking up silver at the 2009 Euros.

Life in Liverpool

Although in the latter stages of her career Stoney shows no signs of slowing down, still as committed and hard-working as ever and she joins the Reds off the back of a sterling season with Arsenal. When speaking about the move the defender spoke of being “excited” for what was to come, the move a positive one for her as she joined up with “a fantastic club”.

Having been impressed with how Liverpool transitioned from Beard to new boss, Scott Rogers with a big “turnover of players”, Stoney spoke highly of how well Liverpool managed to complete and have a strong season under their new boss.

Rogers, who’s been working hard at cherry-picking the best possible squad to make Liverpool challenge for the title again was delighted with the signing, speaking of Stoney as being “a crucial player” for the coming season. Praising the defenders “reading of the game” as well as her “ability on the ball”, Rogers is confident that Stoney will be a great addition.