Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Player ratings after a disappointing night for The Gunners

Everton came from a goal behind to maintain their unbeaten record at home this season, after beating Arsenal 2-1.

Goals from Seamus Coleman and Ashley Williams were enough to see off the threat of the visitors, after Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead from a free kick.

Goalkeeper and defence

Petr Cech - 6 - The 34-year-old was reliable when called upon and made a couple of good saves at 1-1. There wasn't a great deal he could've done about either of the goals he conceded, so it's a 6 for Petr Cech.

Hector Bellerin - 5 - Not the best night for Arsenal's pacey full back. Struggled to affect the game going forward and Everton's Aaron Lennon proved a tricky customer.

Laurent Koscielny - 6 - Hardly put a foot wrong, but his defensive efforts weren't enough to see his side leave Goodison Park with any points. Arsenal have only kept four clean sheets their last 16 games, it could be a conern going forward should the goals dry up at the other end.

Gabriel - 6 - Much like his defensive partner, his performance for the most part was very good and he dealt with the threat of Romelu Lukaku adequately. But Shkodran Mustafi out injured, the spotlight will be on Gabriel to keep up his recent good performances as The Gunners enter the hectic Christmas period.

Nacho Monreal - 7 - Arguably Arsenal's best performer on the night, Monreal was equally good in attack as he was in defence. The Spaniard maintained his reputation as one of Arsenal's most consistent performers.

Midfield

Francis Coquelin - 5 - Struggled against the in-form Idrissa Gueye who never gave the Arsenal midfield a moments peace. Was fortunate not to have been booked after several disruptive fouls.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Displayed evidence of his fantastic passing range with a few nicely angled through balls. He was however, defensively suspect and occasionally lost his footing on the Goodison Park turf.

Mesut Ozil - 3 - A night to forget for the German schemer. Nothing seemed to come off for him and he was guilty of missing a guilt-edge chance at 1-1. His marking for Ashley Williams' eventual winner was questionable too, he appeared to abandon his responsibilites on the corner entirely.

Attack

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4 - Hardly involved before being substituted in the 71st minute. A lot of Everton's good play stemmed from their marauding full backs, Oxlade-Chamberlain simply didn't do enough to keep them at bay.

Theo Walcott - 3 - Just 25 touches for Walcott against Everton, a statistic which summarises his anonymous display. Didn't threaten Everton's backline at all and was beaten very easily by Leighton Baines who assisted Coleman's equaliser.

Alexis Sanchez - 5 - The Chilean forward is never short of endeavour, but unfortunately for his team he was short of quality. He gave Arsenal the lead through a deflected free-kick but struggled to influence the game to his usual standard afterwards.

Substitues

Olivier Giroud - 4 - Didn't affect the game from the bench as well as the Arsenal faithful would've hoped. Arsenal's lack of crosses into the box didn't help matters.

Alex Iwobi - 4 - Was presented with a crucial chance to level the score late on, but he saw his effort cleared off the line.

Lucas Perez - 3 - Didn't have enough time to make a real difference. He will be disappointed with his lack of game time following his European hat-trick away to Basel.