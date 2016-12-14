Pugh is a model professional, claims Eddie Howe

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has lauded praise on midfielder Marc Pugh, refering to him as a 'model professional', following their impressive 1-0 win over reigning Champions Leicester last night.

The 29-year-old Englishman's 34th minute strike condemned Claudio Ranieri's Foxes to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Cherries, who have now climbed to eighth in the league with the help of the win.

'Deserves this more than anyone'

Howe, who was evidently happy following the impressive showing at the Vitality Stadium yesterday, didn't back away from heaping praise on Pugh, who was making his first start in a Premier League game.

The former Burnley boss told following the victory :"I thought Marc was absolutely magnificent and he's one of the shining examples of what I look for in a Bournemouth player."

Howe called Pugh a 'model professional' and praised how he has dealt with being 'not just out of the team but out of the squad.' Howe also referred to Pugh as being 'unlike the modern Premier League player' as few have commuted 'all the way across the country to play in development games'.

Howe pleased for Pugh

Pugh 'deserves this moment' more than anyone else, said Howe and expressed delight at his showing.

Apart from praising the midfielder, Howe also lauded Jack Wilshere, who probably played the game of the season last night. Howe felt that Wilshere played 'really, really good', when playing in a deeper position.

South Coast derby awaits Bournemouth

Bournemouth, who probably have been one of the surprise packages of the season, will host South Coast rivals Southampton on Sunday in what promises to be an intriguing derby encounter at Dean Court. And the game against Claude Puel's men is likely to test Eddie Howe's men credentials of being a side that can finish inside the top ten this season.