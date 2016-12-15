Harder makes Wolfsburg move

Danish international and Damallsvenskan MVP for two years running, Pernille Harder has made the switch from Linköping to VfL Wolfsburg, looking to light up pitches across Germany.

Making her mark in Scandinavia

After two and three years respectively with local sides FC Ikast and Team Viborg, Harder developed her game over two seasons with IK Skovbakken before making the switch to Sweden and the Damallsvenskan with Linköping when she was still a teenager.

The attacker continued to grow her game and went from strength to strength netting an impressive 17 goals in her first consistent season in 2013, ten in 2014 and back to 17 in 21 apps in 2015, making a name for herself in Sweden being awarded MVP and Forward of the year in 2015. Her most prolific season the one just gone, finishing the season with the golden boot as well as scooping Dam MVP and Forward of the Year for consecutive years, her unquestionable talent hard to be ignored.

Having worked her way through the U17 and U19 Denmark teams Harder made her mark for the seniors in 2009, netting a hat trick in a thorough dismantling of Georgia.

She became a consistent figure over the coming years, helping her side to a ninth successive European Championships where they got knocked out by runners-up Norway on penalties in the semi-finals. Having been made captain by Nils Nielsen before the Algarve Cup this year, Harder has led Denmark to yet another Euros where their first task will be navigating their way out of a tricky group that features Scandinavian counterparts, Norway, tournament hosts Holland and a Belgian side they most recently beat 3-1.

Next destination, Germany

After such a sterling season, playing a starring role in Linköpings second Damallsvenskan title, the offers were pouring in thick and fast for the young forward, a number of prominent teams hopeful of securing her signature.

Her LFC departure already announced, fans awaited the news of her new club, many unsurprised when she opted to move to Germany, looking to conquer the Frauen-Bundesliga, another star in a strong team. She has signed a deal through to June 2019 with the Wolves.