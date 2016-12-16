Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: Sturridge, Can and Matip could still all feature against Everton

Jürgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool trio Daniel Sturridge, Emre Can and Joel Matip could all still be involved in Monday night's Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Reds travel to Goodison Park in their final Premier League outing before Christmas hoping to build on their mid-week victory over Middlesbrough.

Sturridge, Can and Matip were all absent as an Adam Lallana-inspired side ran out 3-0 winners in the north east, but they could make their respective injury returns against Ronald Koeman's Everton next week.

'Having Sturridge for 20 minutes would be fantastic'

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, explained that Sturridge's potential return - having been out with a calf injury he picked up at the end of November - is "still a maybe" and he "can't say anything different."

"He's closer to team training than he was last week and maybe we can involve him today, I'm not 100 per-cent sure but it's possible," the manager continued of Sturridge, who has now missed their last four games in all competitions.

Klopp revealed that if they could involve the England international in full training at Melwood on Friday then "of course" they can consider him for Everton, and continued: "Danny cannot be at 100 per-cent. But having Daniel Sturridge for 20 minutes would be fantastic. If he is available, then he will be involved, but we will have to see."

The manager told journalists that the prolific striker "did four pitch sessions with the rehab coach" since his return to outdoor training last week, saying that it "would be nice" if he "could be part of my department from today."

Reds boss: Can not in pain from knee issue anymore

Elsewhere, German midfielder Can has been out of the club's last two games - a draw at home to West Ham United and the win over Boro - after a coming together in training left him with a knee problem.

Klopp added that Can is in a "pretty good way" and that he had suffered "a strange injury" to a ligament the manager had "never heard of."

He acknowledged that the issue has "settled quite well and quick" and that on Thursday, the 22-year-old "felt no pain" - adding: "He has not had that long a break, so if he is ready to train today or tomorrow, then we will involve him [vs Everton]."

We still haven't decided on Matip, admits Klopp

The German manager also issued an update on centre-back Matip, who was unavailable for the trip to Teesside earlier in the week with an ankle problem.

Klopp said that the Cameroonian's problem is "again a little bit different" and insisted he and his medical department have yet to "make a final decision about how we handle it" because Matip has struggled with "this problem for two or three weeks."

Expanding on the issue, Klopp said: "It's a little bit of an ankle problem. It's not a real injury but it's painful and we cannot push him through [the pain], that's the situation."

He said that they will "have to see if we try it against Everton" or whether Matip will need "a few days" so that he can "try against Stoke City" on December 27 or take "another few days and try against Manchester City" on New Years' Eve.

Klopp admitted that he doesn't "know in this moment" when exactly Matip will return, although said that the defender "did parts of the training" before Middlesbrough.

He revealed that they left him out of the squad because he admitted he could not run on the problem, Klopp stating that it "made no sense" to play him and that they are "in really intense conversations about this" and still "haven't decided" what to do.