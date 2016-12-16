Simon Mignolet will start for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, confirms Jürgen Klopp

Simon Mignolet will keep his starting spot in goal for Liverpool's heavyweight meeting with Everton on Monday night, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Belgian returned to the starting eleven in mid-week for the Reds' trip to Middlesbrough and impressed, sticking to his task without any hiccups as Klopp's side won 3-0.

Mignolet came in at the expense of Loris Karius, the German having come in for criticism after committing poor errors to cost his team precious points in the last two league games.

And as a result of his solid performance at the Riverside Stadium, Klopp says that Mignolet will retain the gloves as Liverpool take on their neighbours across Stanley Park.

There is nothing to think about with the goalkeepers ahead of Everton, insists Klopp

Asked about the situation, the manager told his media briefing ahead of the game: "I don't want to change [goalkeepers] each week. That's not the plan. Simon had a really good game and he will start for sure."

He added that he didn't want to "push" Karius "through the situation" and that now he "can use the time to train" and have "no pressure" bar that he "makes himself with getting better."

The Reds boss also insisted that he is aware of "how fantastic he is as a goalkeeper" but stated that it is "not enough" if "only" he as the manager knows how good Karius can be.

Klopp declared that there is "nothing to think about" between the two 'keepers because "Simon did really well" against Boro, adding that the decision to re-instate the Reds' No.22 "made absolute sense" and was "a good decision for both" in his eyes.

"From my side, I never make final judgement about my players as long as their attitude is good," continued the German, who accepted that he is "really responsible for ensuring the players are able to deliver their best."

He noted that sometimes his job requires him to pull "someone out of the firing line" and "out of the public view", insisting Karius can "step aside and use the time" to get in his "best shape."

"I know how it is in all public discussions and things like this, but I'm absolutely not interested," Klopp said. "It's not what you want to do. But it's the same as always, I decided for a player, not against another one."

Klopp also added that they made the decision because Karius' main rival between the sticks, Mignolet, is "in brilliant shape" which he believes they "have to use."