Young Swansea striker Oli McBurnie learning from "great help" Fernando Llorente

Young Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie believes that he has the perfect role model at the club in the form of fellow frontman Fernando Llorente.

Ever since signing from Bradford City, 20-year-old McBurnie has been impressing those at Swansea, scoring regularly for the club's Under-23s.

He even scored twice on his first-team debut against Peterborough in the EFL Cup in August and came off the bench during the Swans victory against fellow strugglers Sunderland earlier this month.

McBurnie hails perfect role model

McBurnie's improvements and developments are clear to everyone and Swansea have a player on their hands with strong potential.

The player himself believes that a lot of his improvements have come from learning and working with Llorente on the training pitch, insisting that "Fernando's experience in the game is unbelievable."

Even though he is yet to feature alongside Llorente for the senior side, the young forward feels that Spaniard Llorente has been a "great help" and the fact his English has developed has aided that situation.

Now being able to speak the language a little more, McBurnie revealed to the club's official website that the experienced striker often pulls him to one side and gives him very "helpful advice."

But whilst the advice is great for the Scotland youth international, just playing alongside a World Cup winner is something McBurnie sees as a "great opportunity."

The youngster believes that he has seen "the club and manager will give youth a chance" which gives him hope of being more involved as the season progresses and he improves on the pitch.

After having a taste of Premier League football, McBurnie now wants to "experience more of that" and states he is "ready" for whenever manager Bob Bradley may need him.

McBurnie claims he is doing his "best in training" and when playing for the Under 23 squad, but says he is remaining level-headed and understands the "options" that the manager has to choose from.

Simply being around the first-team squad is something that the striker believes is "beneficial" and now he is ready to patiently wait for the opportunity to prove himself.