Reece Oxford signs new four-and-a-half year deal with West Ham United

The rumours over the future of West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford have been put to rest, after the youngster signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Hammers.

Get back to the football

Oxford is one of the brightest talents in the West Ham academy, and rose to prominence as he put in a excellent debut performance against Arsenal on the opening day last season becoming the second youngest league debutant in the process.

He has gone on to make a further 13 first-team appearances in all competitions, his talents didn't go unnoticed with the likes of Manchester United been heavily linked with a move for the defender.

However Oxford has committed his future to the Hammers until the summer of 2021, and he shared his delight at the new deal.

“I am happy to have signed my new contract," Oxford told whufc.com. "There was a lot of speculation about my future but I am happy that it has been done and I can get back to football."

“I have made my family proud and hopefully I have made the fans proud that I have signed a new contract," he stated. "Hopefully I can get into the team and help them throughout the whole season."

“I have a good relationship with the gaffer and hopefully I can get a lot of game time here," the youngster admitted. "I have seen some of the old players like Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand and I want to follow in their footsteps."

“Hopefully I can become just as big as them or even bigger," Oxford added. "Hopefully I can step out and follow what they have achieved.”

Breaking into the senior side

Oxford has also been a regular in the England youth set-up's, playing from the U16's right up to the U20's.

New senior manager Gareth Southgate has already given the chance to youngsters such as Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane in the senior side, and Oxford stated that he is looking to make a push towards the senior side.

“I have been representing England since the U16s and have been captain of the side," he said. "I have progressed through to the U19s and was then pushed up to the U20s last year when we got to the Euros last summer and reached the semi-finals."

“I want to push on again," the 18-year-old stated. "And with the U20s and U21s being involved in major tournaments next summer I would love to be a part of either team."

Oxford concluded: “Gareth Southgate has shown he is prepared to put the youngsters into the team and hopefully I can catch his attention.”

West Ham United will take on Hull City at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.