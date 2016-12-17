Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Preview: Clarets make final trip to White Hart Lane

Burnley will look to address their worrying away form at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in what will be their final visit to White Hart Lane.

The Clarets’ 1-0 setback against West Ham United in midweek saw their miserable away record extended, with six defeats from seven on the road.

All focus will now be on Sunday’s clash as Sean Dyche’s side become the latest team to bid farewell to Spurs’ current home, before they take up temporary residence of Wembley next season ahead of the move to their new ground.

A win would also see Burnley become the first club to win at White Hart Lane this season, and indeed the first to win there since Southampton’s 2-1 victory in May.

Previous encounters

Recent games between these two sides have produced some classic matches. Burnley fans fondly recall the second leg of the League Cup semi-final in January 2009, in which the Clarets came agonisingly close to knocking out Spurs in an absorbing 3-2 win. A 4-1 defeat in the first leg meant Owen Coyle’s side had given themselves too much to do, however.

Then, there was the similarly staggering 4-2 over Spurs on the final day of the following 2009/10 season. Brian Laws’ men were two goals behind but produced a stirring fightback, and saw off a Tottenham team which included the likes of Gareth Bale and Luke Modric.

Burnley’s last top-flight outing brought with it an extra two fixtures against Spurs in 2015, with an FA Cup third round tie going to a replay at White Hart Lane following a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. This time it was Burnley who took a 2-0 lead through unlikely scorers Ross Wallace and Marvin Sordell, before Spurs cruised to a 4-2 victory.

Little under a month earlier, Spurs had also beaten Dyche’s men at White Hart Lane in the Premier League courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela. The loss meant Burnley remain without a win in N17 since 1983.

Season statistics

Among the main differences between the two sides this season is the amount of shots on target that both teams have had or faced. Spurs have the best record with 102 taken and 49 allowed, compared with Burnley’s almost identical record in reverse – 46 taken, 102 allowed.

Spurs have also drawn the joint-highest amount of games this season (six), while Burnley have drawn the joint-fewest with two. Mauricio Pochettino’s side can trust their defence – the second most miserly in the league – but will want more cutting edge going forwards in order to kill more teams off.

Ominously for the Clarets, Spurs also have the best record against clubs in the bottom half of the table. Only Leicester City have avoided defeat from the eight games Tottenham have played against sides sitting 11th or lower.

By contrast, however, Burnley have the eighth best record against top half sides. Their 10 points leaves them one place and two points ahead of Spurs, who have won just once and drawn five against sides sitting between first and 10th place in the league.

Team news

Spurs could be without Mousa Dembele and Vincent Janssen for Burnley’s visit, with the pair facing late fitness tests regarding their respective foot and ankle injuries. White Hart Lane chief Pochettino has ruled out Erik Lamela for a further few days, however, with the Argentine winger suffering from a hip injury.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns, with only Johann Berg Gudmundsson set to miss out through a hamstring injury.

Sunday’s game will also be the first time Kieran Trippier will face his former side since moving from East Lancashire during the summer of 2015, and is likely to be among the home side’s substitutes. Dean Marney will also be returning to the club with which he started his career.