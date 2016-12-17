David Moyes is looking for another winning run ahead of crucial Watford clash

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, has stated that he is looking for the Black Cats to kickstart another winning run, ahead of their clash with Watford.

In good spirits

Optimism was high on Wearside after three wins in fours matches which brought the Black Cats to the brink of pulling themselves out of the relegation zone. However defeats to Swansea City and Wednesday's 1-0 loss to league leaders Chelsea has left them at the bottom of the pile.

The Wearsiders start a crucial run of games with the visit of Walter Mazzarri's side, and Moyes stated that he is looking for his side kickstart another winning run.

"I was pleased with the performance (against Chelsea) although I wasn’t pleased with how we played in the first-half,” Moyes told safc.com.“For us to be a Premier League team we will have to win our home games, that’s for sure."

“There are some home games which are harder like Chelsea," he stated. "But I would say we have to look at Watford as an opportunity to get three points."

“They will look at it from their side as an opportunity to also do that because of our position," the Scottish coach continued. "We have beaten Leicester and Hull at home so we will go into it positive."

“We are in good fettle we aren’t down we are in good spirits." Moyes added. "We believe we can get back on another run and we have to try and show that against Watford."

Having doubts

It has been another weak season for the Black Cats, and it has the potential to be a season of change with owner Ellis Short actively looking to sell the club.

There have been rumours of a Chinese consortium taking over the club, and Scotsman admitted that he would have doubts over taking over the role if he knew that they were up for sale.

"I did not know the club could be going up for sale," he told Sky Sports. "I was not made aware of that before so that would probably be what I would say the difficultly is."

The coach admitted, "I would have had to have thought a lot more about taking the job if I had known."

He added, "Sunderland always had an appeal to me but if I had known about the situation I would have needed to look at it in a different way."

Moyes concluded, "I find that difficult because I have come here to improve the club. I don't want to be here and be a team at the bottom."

Sunderland AFC will take on Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.