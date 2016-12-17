Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI vs Burnley: Will Pochettino maintain midweek changes?

In Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 home victory over Hull City, manager Mauricio Pochettino made two changes from the disappointing 1-0 loss at Manchester United last Sunday.

He had replaced Son Heung-min with Moussa Sissoko and Mousa Dembélé with Eric Dier as he reverted to the 3-4-3 formation that has given rivals Chelsea so much success this season.

However, Pochettino may not resort to the same tactics again as he adapted to Hull's five-man defence in the past fixture.

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris - a key figure in the Spurs side. With two clean sheets in the last three Premier League games, the French international should retain his place in the starting XI.

Defenders

Kyle Walker - adapted well at wing-back in midweek providing an assist and being a prominent figure down Spurs' right flank.

Toby Alderweireld - quickly back into the side after a long spell out with injury, his prescence has benefited the Spurs defence. With him back in the side they have already kept as many clean sheets as they did in the last month and a half.

Photo credit: Getty/ Dan Mullan

Jan Vertonghen - looks reassured with his Belgian compatriot partnering him in defence once more. Was the most impressive of the three-man defence on Wednesday.

Danny Rose - just as Walker did, he proved that he's far more to offer offensively from full-back with an assist against Hull. Another key name on the team sheet.

Midfielders

Eric Dier - the versatile Englishman looks set to retain his place in the starting XI as Dembélé faces a late fitness test due to a foot injury.

Victor Wanyama - an impressive figure as of late. He's finally looking to be worth the £11 million that Spurs paid Southampton in the summer transfer window.

Christian Eriksen - the Dane's recent form has made him unplayable recently as well as reminding fans what he is truly capable of. Five goals in his last four Premier League games make him a must have in Spurs' starting XI.

C hristian Eriksen celebrates his first goal against Hull with teammate Danny Rose

Forwards

Son Heung-min - rested in midweek, but should figure this weekend if Pochettino reverts back to a four-man defence.

Dele Alli - a lacklustre season so far, but continues to figure consistently in the starting lineup.

Harry Kane - hasn't scored in two games, but after a strong run of goals before December and a doubtful Vincent Janssen, Spurs' number 10 looks set to keep his place.